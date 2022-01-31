American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

AXL opened at $7.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $895.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.42. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.