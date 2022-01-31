American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 27,324 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,938 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,324 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.15% of Heartland Financial USA worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 39,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $51.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.27. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

HTLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

