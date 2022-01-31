American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.24% of The Shyft Group worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 102.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 137,010 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $770,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,700. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.58 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

