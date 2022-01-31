American Century Companies Inc. Buys 143,551 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,551 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Kosmos Energy worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 263.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,478,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145,270 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth $18,290,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,637,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,474 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth $4,563,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,465 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KOS opened at $4.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 3.46.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

