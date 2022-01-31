American Century Companies Inc. Buys 9,950 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.27% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.