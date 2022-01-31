American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $68.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average of $69.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

