American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 32,696 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of DHT worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth about $821,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 37.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 46.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 19.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,356,000 after buying an additional 1,052,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

NYSE DHT opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.33 million, a PE ratio of -246.00 and a beta of -0.32. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. DHT’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

DHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.