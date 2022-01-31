American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,574 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,567,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,390,000 after acquiring an additional 68,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,049,000 after purchasing an additional 73,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,189,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,439,000 after purchasing an additional 46,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 968,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,944,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 14.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 494,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,463,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

CHCT stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $42.26 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

