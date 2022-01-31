American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.19 Million Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 177.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.21% of Oxford Industries worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. Citigroup cut Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $80.95 on Monday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $114.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.02 and its 200 day moving average is $94.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.