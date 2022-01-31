American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.19% of Lakeland Financial worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $79.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

