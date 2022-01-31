American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,331 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,376 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.34% of Zumiez worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after buying an additional 62,344 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after buying an additional 498,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,629,000 after buying an additional 83,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $43.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $993.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.94. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

