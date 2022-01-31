American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,172 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Arch Resources worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 297.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 362,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,585,000 after buying an additional 271,100 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after buying an additional 239,272 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,251,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 356.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 100,452 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCH. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $97.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $105.58.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

