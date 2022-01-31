American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,666 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,853 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of OFG Bancorp worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Hovde Group began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.38.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.