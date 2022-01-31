American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.15% of Sonic Automotive worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 499,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $49.47 on Monday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

