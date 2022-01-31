American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 211.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 85.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $47.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

