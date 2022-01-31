American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 896 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of UniFirst worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,603,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,235,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 519,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,848,000 after buying an additional 69,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,926,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 471,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,650,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNF opened at $188.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.69. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $181.43 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.98%.

UNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

