American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.35% of Apogee Enterprises worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APOG. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3,389.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 266,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 259,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,050,000 after purchasing an additional 256,292 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after purchasing an additional 221,010 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 10.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,755,000 after purchasing an additional 202,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $7,541,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APOG stock opened at $44.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $50.44.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -91.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

