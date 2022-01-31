American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 113.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $66.80 on Monday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.16 and a twelve month high of $92.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average of $73.56.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $373,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $115,837.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.