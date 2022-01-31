American Century Companies Inc. Sells 119,447 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 119,447 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 79.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,823 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,356,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 84.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,489,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,399,000 after acquiring an additional 684,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 75.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,662,000 after acquiring an additional 642,818 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHM opened at $51.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

