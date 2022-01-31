American Century Companies Inc. Sells 47,060 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,060 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.10% of Mercury General worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Mercury General by 31.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury General by 20.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Mercury General in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury General by 154.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mercury General by 14.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCY opened at $54.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.635 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

