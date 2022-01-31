American Century Companies Inc. Sells 5,338 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 6.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 133.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in POSCO by 185.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 16.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 142.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter.

Get POSCO alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PKX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE PKX opened at $55.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. POSCO has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is a boost from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

POSCO Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.