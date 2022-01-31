American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Short Interest Update

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. American Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Finance Trust stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

