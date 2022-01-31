American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Short Interest Update

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. American Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%.
American Finance Trust Company Profile
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
