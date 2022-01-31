American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in American International Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in American International Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $56.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $55.47.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

