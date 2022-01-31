American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,032,900 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the December 31st total of 629,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on American Manganese in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get American Manganese alerts:

American Manganese stock opened at 0.59 on Monday. American Manganese has a fifty-two week low of 0.37 and a fifty-two week high of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.71.

American Manganese, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects. Its properties include Artillery Peak, Rocher Deboule, and Lonnie & Virgil properties. The company was founded on July 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.