American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,651,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,056 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.00% of American Woodmark worth $173,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMWD. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $59.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

