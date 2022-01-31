Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Up 52.9% in January

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerigo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

ARREF opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. Amerigo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.