Amgen (AMGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Amgen to post earnings of $4.11 per share for the quarter. Amgen has set its FY 2021 guidance at $16.500-$17.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $16.50-17.10 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amgen to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $229.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.16. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

