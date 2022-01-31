AMO Coin Market Cap Achieves $36.54 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $36.54 million and approximately $263,422.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00046322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00114291 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

