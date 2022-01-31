Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Trading Down 10.6%

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) was down 10.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 6,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 248,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMPH shares. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $169,307.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $406,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,308 shares of company stock worth $2,573,255. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.