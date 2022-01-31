Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.17% of Amphenol worth $74,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after acquiring an additional 297,174 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $77.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.