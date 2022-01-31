Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Gap Up to $20.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $20.82. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 1,101 shares changing hands.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

