Analysts Anticipate Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $211.78 Million

Analysts expect Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) to report sales of $211.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $212.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $211.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full year sales of $770.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $770.00 million to $771.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arhaus.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARHS shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, CEO John P. Reed bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer E. Porter bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $359,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arhaus stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.47.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

