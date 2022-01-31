Analysts Anticipate ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International reported earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 109%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ATN International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ATN International by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in ATN International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in ATN International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $39.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $632.01 million, a PE ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 0.16. ATN International has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $52.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.20%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

