Analysts Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Post $1.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report earnings per share of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Hub Group reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

HUBG traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,721. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.98. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $112,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

