Analysts Anticipate Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) will report $131.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mandiant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.10 million. Mandiant posted sales of $247.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full year sales of $482.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $481.55 million to $483.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $573.56 million, with estimates ranging from $554.50 million to $586.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mandiant.

Get Mandiant alerts:

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other Mandiant news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,713,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,733,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNDT opened at $14.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mandiant has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mandiant (MNDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.