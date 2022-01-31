Analysts Anticipate ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $567.10 Million

Brokerages predict that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will report $567.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $543.43 million to $593.86 million. ModivCare posted sales of $398.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MODV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ModivCare in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

ModivCare stock opened at $114.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.28. ModivCare has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $211.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in ModivCare by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ModivCare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

