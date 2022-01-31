Analysts Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Repligen posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,188. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.30. 10,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,242. Repligen has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.83.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.