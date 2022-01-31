Analysts Anticipate Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.34 Million

Brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to announce $9.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $11.02 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $5.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $25.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.03 million to $25.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $31.69 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $34.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensus Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 13,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $100,856.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 5,321 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $37,566.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,668 shares of company stock valued at $670,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $7.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.30 million, a P/E ratio of -368.00 and a beta of 0.46. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

