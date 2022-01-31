Analysts Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $370.92 Million

Analysts predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will announce sales of $370.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $361.30 million and the highest is $378.30 million. SunPower posted sales of $341.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.
In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,127,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 426,953 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 401,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SunPower by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 607.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.
SPWR stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. SunPower has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.