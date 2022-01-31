Analysts Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $370.92 Million

Analysts predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will announce sales of $370.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $361.30 million and the highest is $378.30 million. SunPower posted sales of $341.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cfra cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,127,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 426,953 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 401,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SunPower by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 607.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

SPWR stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. SunPower has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

