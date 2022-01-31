Analysts Anticipate Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Veru posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

VERU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

VERU traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $5.23. 59,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,531. The firm has a market cap of $418.56 million, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.45. Veru has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 9.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 12.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Veru by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Veru by 46.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

