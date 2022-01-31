Analysts Anticipate Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.35 Million

Brokerages expect that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will report sales of $319.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $329.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.79 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Weber.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEBR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Shares of NYSE WEBR opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95. Weber has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth about $2,639,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

