Analysts Expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $590.97 Million

Analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to post $590.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $595.00 million. BrightView reported sales of $554.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.58 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

BV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair cut shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE:BV opened at $12.99 on Monday. BrightView has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In related news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 127.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 6.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BrightView by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BrightView by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

