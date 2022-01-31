Analysts Expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Announce $3.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will announce $3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00. Chubb posted earnings of $3.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $12.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.77 to $12.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $14.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chubb.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after buying an additional 234,299 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after buying an additional 156,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,008,000 after buying an additional 223,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after buying an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB opened at $196.89 on Monday. Chubb has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $201.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

