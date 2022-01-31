Analysts Expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Announce $3.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will announce $3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00. Chubb posted earnings of $3.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $12.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.77 to $12.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $14.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chubb.
CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after buying an additional 234,299 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after buying an additional 156,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,008,000 after buying an additional 223,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after buying an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CB opened at $196.89 on Monday. Chubb has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $201.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.92.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.
About Chubb
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
