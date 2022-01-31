Analysts Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to post earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the lowest is $2.12. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRUS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.34.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,893 shares of company stock worth $4,909,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $9,570,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS opened at $85.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $99.35.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

