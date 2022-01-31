Analysts Expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Freshworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Freshworks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $96.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.68 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $108,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $8,966,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,404,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,162,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at $4,269,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRSH traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 111,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,175. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.48.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

