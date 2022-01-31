Analysts Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to report $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.50. Korn Ferry reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

KFY stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.00. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $84.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

