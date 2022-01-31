Analysts Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Main Street Capital reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 441,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,901. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 516.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 155,303 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth about $5,432,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 234.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 125,787 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,524,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after acquiring an additional 109,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

