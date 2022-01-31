Analysts Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Marathon Oil reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 558.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of MRO stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,318,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,705,049. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -324.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.93%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 206,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 542,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

