Analysts Expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the lowest is ($1.14). Zymeworks reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($4.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($3.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

NYSE ZYME traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $8.90. 2,364,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,422. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $43.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $414.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 713.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

