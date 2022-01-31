Analysts Issue Forecasts for frontdoor, inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of frontdoor in a research report issued on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for frontdoor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FTDR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $35.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.46. frontdoor has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

